Tristan Thompson gave himself a timeout from father duty and got treated like a “#TrueDaddy” during his guys’ night out!

As a source tells Us Weekly, the 27-year-old headed back to his hometown of Toronto, Canada, for a guys’ night out with around a dozen of his friends. As he and his pals settled into a private area at restaurant STK Toronto, fellow diners saw the group ordering bottles of Don Julio 1942 tequila and feasting on filets, chicken and burgers. And when it came time for dessert, the staff trotted out a platter with the hashtag “#TrueDaddy” spelled out in chocolate frosting.

Thompson is undoubtedly in a celebratory mood now that he and Khloé Kardashian are back on solid ground following his cheating scandal. Just days before True’s birth, photos and video surfaced showing the basketball player with other women.

Kardashian stayed with Thompson throughout the scandal, even going on the defense when fans criticized her online. “You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” she told Twitter critics on Monday, June 25. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

And now, Thompson’s relationship with Kardashian seems to be back on track, especially since they’re living together in Los Angeles. “Khloé and Tristan have completely put all their problems behind them and are happy,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly on June 29. “There has been a lot of co-mingling since they’ve been home with the sisters and Kris [Jenner]. Everything is going fine. Everyone has finally accepted that Tristan is a part of their lives. It’s been drama-free, shockingly.”

The NBA star has even made amends with Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian, who laughed about him blocking her on Instagram. “I was just raised, you know, that blood is thicker than water and family first, and that’s also what keeps us sane,” Kim told Extra on Sunday, July 1. “We love each other and support each other, so it’s always just fun to be together, and no matter what, we’ll support each other.”

