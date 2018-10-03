Soon-to-be blocked? Chrissy Teigen, Hillary Clinton and more celebrities were in the mood to poke fun when they received a presidential text message from Donald Trump.

Nearly every U.S. smartphone received the “Presidential Alert” on Wednesday, October 3. The message was a test of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s newest system, which will send out a mass text if a national emergency occurs.

Teigen, 32, was not thrilled when she received the message. “NOOOOOOO THE ALERT,” she tweeted. “IT HAPPENED.”

“Making sure this works,” Clinton, 70, joked on Twitter along with a link to an article about the presidential alert test.

Jimmy Kimmel shared a photoshopped screenshot on Instagram which read, “Presidential Alert WITCH HUNT, CROOKED HILLARY, NO COLLUSION, CONFIRM KAVANAUGH, #MAGA.” The 50-year-old late night host captioned the image: “Did anyone else get this? #PresidentialAlert.”

Patti Murin tweeted: “Who sends out the alert when the emergency is actually the President?”

“HARD PASS ON THE PRESIDENTIAL ALERT,” American Horror Story actress Leslie Grossman wrote on Twitter.

Amber Tamblyn seemed disappointed, tweeting, “That’s it?”

Non-celebrities chimed in with their reactions as well. “congrats to tiffany trump, who just received her first ever text from her dad!” one Twitter user quipped.

Another tweeted, “I can tell that the President didn’t write this alert. There are no spelling mistakes and the grammar is perfect.”

Someone who didn’t receive the message was happy to be left out, writing: “I literally have still not gotten the #PresidentialAlert. I didn’t know getting ghosted could ever make me this happy.”

The alert became an instant meme, with some rewriting the text to poke fun at Trump, 72, and others pointing out its similarity to moments in TV shows such as Pretty Little Liars.

Time magazine reported that FEMA’s system reaches approximately 75 percent of Americans. There is no way to opt out. Trump and presidents to come will decide when an alert is necessary, but FEMA will write the content of the messages.

The first test of the alert read, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

