It’s officially sweater weather! In honor of the first day of fall on September 22, Tyler Cameron, James Van Der Beek and more exclusively told Us Weekly what they’re most looking forward to this autumn. From that crisp smell in the air to pumpkin spice lattes, see what they had to say in the video above!

Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron didn’t hesitate when asked what he loves most about the season: “Snuggle weather! Get some good drinks and snuggle!”

James Van Der Beek, meanwhile, couldn’t decide on just one moment. “I grew up back East in Connecticut where the leaves would change colors. I miss that smell. I really do miss it,” the actor reminisced. “Also Halloween and seeing Halloween through my kids’ eyes, how excited they get about the costumes. I was that kid. I made all my costumes by hand months in advance. And football. I mean, I think we’ll have football. I hope.”

Dancing With the Stars’ Sharna Burgess, for her part, fondly looked back at her favorite fall memories. “The colorful leaves falling off the trees in Australia is absolutely stunning. It used to be my favorite as a kid. I would rake up the leaves and jump in them and play. **So fall has beautiful nostalgic memories for me,” the dancing pro told Us. “And, I mean, the fact that Dancing With the Stars is [back] on!”

