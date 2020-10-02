Time to hit the books! Jessie James Decker, Kandi Burruss and more celebrity parents have celebrated their children’s first days back at school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s official. We have a first grader,” the Kittenish creator, 32, captioned an August 17 photo of her and Eric Decker’s daughter, Vivianne, 6. “They say it goes by fast and they were not wrong. It feels like yesterday I was holding her in my arms at the hospital looking at her beautiful little face. She sure is growing into an incredible young lady.”

The fashion designer, who also shares Eric, 4, and Forrest, 2, with the former professional football player, 33, went on to write that she was “so proud” of her eldest child.

“Can’t believe how grown up she is!” Jamie Lynn Spears commented on the social media upload, while Daphne Oz wrote, “Aww big girl!! Congrats mama!!”

The following day, the Just Feed Me author marked her son Eric’s “first day of preschool. “My handsome Bubby boy!” the singer captioned the August 18 Instagram photo. “My creative, mischievous, sweet soul is ready to conquer the world. #prek.”

Her and Eric’s youngest son could be seen in the background of the photo wearing a backpack of his own.

As for Burruss, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 44, showed her 4-year-old son, Ace, meditating ahead of his first day of virtual school on August 17 — then dangling from his younger sister Blaze’s crib.

“My baby’s first day of school!” the Bravo personality gushed via Instagram. “He got fully dressed for online classes. The day starts off peaceful and then the kids go crazy after sitting in front of that computer.”

The reality star and her husband, Todd Tucker, brought her eldest daughter, Riley, to New York University for the 17-year-old’s first semester of college the following day.

“Road trip to NYU!” the Grammy winner captioned an August 18 selfie, while Burruss wrote via Instagram with a post of her own that her “baby ain’t a baby no more.”

Keep scrolling to see Spears, 29, and more stars sharing their kids’ back-to-school pictures.