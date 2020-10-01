Welcome to the Kardashian-Jenner classroom! Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner showed off their kids’ homeschool set-up.

“First day of preschool for the munchkins,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 36, wrote on her Wednesday, September 30, Instagram Story.

The Revenge Body host showed her 2-year-old daughter, True, doing arts and crafts with her cousins Stormi and Chicago, both 2, and Psalm, 16 months.

The little ones shaped Play-Doh with cookie cutters, tried finger painting and stirred apples in pots with whisks before eating them. The seated toddlers were also read to in front of a “First Day of 2020 Preschool” sign.

“I know the kids are young,” the Good American cocreator wrote. “They were so used to their group classes that they were taking before [the coronavirus pandemic] hit so we wanted to give the girls a preschool class. Bring a little normal back.”

Jenner, 23, also posted photos of their homeschool session on her Instagram Story, giving her followers a closer look at Stormi’s outfit. Her and Travis Scott’s daughter rocked a black dress, sneakers and a Hermes backpack worth over $10,000 while posing in front of two of her mom’s luxury vehicles.

“I never say anything about this stuff but this is the most transparent humble brag I’ve seen yet,” Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel wrote via Instagram of the social media upload. “It’s everything wrong with everything.”

Khloé previously gave her social media followers a glimpse of the group classes True and her cousins attended ahead of the COVID-19 spread.

In January 2019, the little ones sang “Wheels on the Bus” during a music class, along with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s now-3-year-old daughter, Dream. Not only did the kids giggle along to the song at the time, but they also shook maracas and banged on drums.

