



Doing their own thing! Tyler Cameron enjoyed a night out in New York City while his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, was busy at another event in town.

The Bachelorette alum, 26, attended the Daily Front Row Awards at Rainbow Room on Thursday, September 5. An eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively that Cameron “was really not chatting with anyone” and “left right before the awards ended.”

The reality star was a hit at the gathering too. “Tyler knew a few of the male models at the event,” the onlooker says. “A few fans ran up to him, but he told fans he wasn’t taking pictures tonight, but seemed to be nice to them.”

Cameron even “teared up” during Pose star Indya Moore’s speech, which brought attention to violence against black transgender women.

Hadid, meanwhile, hit up the Casamigos at La Detresse DS20 “Acid Drop” party at The Fleur Room at the Moxy Chelsea hotel. An eyewitness tells Us she was “smiling and laughing,” though “very focused on texting.”

Earlier this week, Cameron accompanied the 24-year-old model to her grandmother Ans van den Herik’s funeral in the Netherlands. The couple walked arm in arm and stayed close to each other in photos obtained by TMZ. Yolanda Hadid, boyfriend Joseph Jingoli, Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid and girlfriend Dua Lipa were also in attendance.

Gigi and the general contractor were first linked in August after they were spotted on a date in New York City following the Bachelorette finale. The duo previously made headlines in July for following each other on Instagram.

The pair stepped out together at a MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in August. “Tyler and Gigi were dancing all night,” a source told Us at the time. “He had his arms wrapped around her and was kissing the back of her neck. They were inseparable.”

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!