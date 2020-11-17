Friend approved? Tyler Cameron hinted at a possible Bachelor cameo during his best friend Matt James’ upcoming season of the dating series.

“I saw him recently,” Cameron, 27, said on the Sunday, November 15, episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, seemingly confirming that he will pop up on season 25 of The Bachelor. “No spoilers!”

The Florida native revealed that he was “nervous” to see what James, 28, would be like as the Bachelor, because before he began filming he was “getting in sick shape” and trying to be the best version of himself.

“You know he cares about how he’s going to be portrayed and how he’s gonna look [on TV] and so I was like, ‘Are we gonna get robot Matt? Or are we gonna get Matt Matt?’” Cameron said. “Cause I talked to some of the people, like, the stylists [and] just asking everyone about, like ‘How’s Matt?’ And they’re like, ‘Matt’s great. But all he does is eat salads and salmon.’ I’m like, that’s not the Matt I know!”

The Bachelorette alum noted that he did see James recently and he “was great” when they reunited.

“We are going to get a full dose of Matt,” the reality star assured his fans. “He’s gonna have fun, he’s gonna be very vulnerable, he’s gonna open himself up. We’re gonna learn — I’m gonna learn so much about Matt. This is gonna be good, it’ll be good for him.”

The Barkitecture cohost said that “hopefully Matt comes home happy with somebody” and that he is “in love” once the season ends.

He also joked about what an engagement would mean for their friendship, since the men live together in New York City.

“I guess I’m gonna have a third roommate now so that’ll be an interesting dynamic you know?” he said. “Maybe he’ll kick me out. I could see me just getting pushed out [and him saying], ‘Screw you, Tyler. You need to get your s–t together before you come back.’”

Cameron revealed that he thinks he will “have like a mom and a dad” that will “always [be] shunning me” if James proposes on the show.

He then poked fun at his roommate, saying that he has only seen him kiss one girl and it was not a pretty sight.

“The one time I saw him — he’s got these big hands, you know? And so his hand was, like, taking up [a lot] of her face kissing her, and I’m like, this just looks weird,” he said. “I’m hoping Matt moves his hand down a little bit.”

Earlier this month, Cameron revealed that he is happy his pal didn’t end up competing for Clare Crawley’s heart on The Bachelorette.

“That boy dodged a bullet,” the season 15 Bachelorette runner-up told E! News. “That boy is on his own. Just ‘cause it’s a mess. It’s just a disaster,” he added, referencing Crawley’s exit from the show after two weeks of filming. The hairstylist, 39, got engaged to contestant Dale Moss and left the show, resulting in Tayshia Adams stepping in as the second lead of the season.

ABC initially announced the Wake Forest graduate as one of the suitors for season 16 of The Bachelorette in March. When production was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the network named James the lead for season 25.

James’ journey for love began at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania last month.

The Bachelor is set to premiere in January 2021. The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.