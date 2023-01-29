‘Vampire Diaries’ Alum Annie Wersching Dead at 45 After Private Cancer Battle

Annie Wersching is dead at age 45. The Vampire Diaries alum had been privately battling cancer since 2020.

Her husband, Stephen Full, shared a statement after his wife’s death. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall,” he said via Deadline. “As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family.'”

Actress Ever Carradine was among the first to pay tribute her former Marvel’s Runaways costar. “We lost a ray of sunshine this morning,” Carradine, 48, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, January 29. “I ❤️ you @anniewersching and hope you’re dancing with your beloved mama while watching over your sweet boys. I’m so lucky to have been your friend.”

The Handmaid’s Tale star also started a GoFundMe campaign for Wersching’s husband Steve and three sons: Freddie, 12, Ozzie, 9, and Archie, 4.

In the description, Carradine revealed that the late Missouri native kept her medical diagnosis quiet. “Annie was diagnosed with cancer Summer of 2020,” she explained. “She’s a private person by nature, and the diagnosis made her even more so. She wanted to protect her boys. She wanted to get better so she could continue working. And honestly, she just didn’t really want to talk about it. She wanted to live her life, on her terms, and be with her family.”

The fund was set up with a goal of $200,000 to help the family with medical bills, funeral expenses and more. “Everyone loved Annie. Everyone. But however much we loved her, she loved her boys more. Let’s help take care of them for her. ❤️,” Carradine wrote.

Within just a few hours, the campaign collected over $45,000 from donors. Actors Jonathan Frakes, Lea Thompson and Jeri Ryan were among the first to donate alongside Supernatural creator Eric Kripke and The Last of Us co-creator Craig Mazin.

“Heartbreaking. Annie was so kind, brilliant, full of life,” Kripke noted via Twitter on Sunday. “She was my secret weapon, I cast her in every show I made, was looking for her part in #TheBoys. I’ll always regret not working with her one more time. Love to her family, help if you can.”

Kripke cast her on Supernatural, The Boys, Timeless and Revolution. Timeless alum Abigail Spencer also mourned her former costar. “We love you #AnnieWersching. You will be deeply missed. 💔,” the actress tweeted on Sunday. “Please #Timeless community donate whatever you can to support Annie’s husband Steve & their boys as they transition through this very painful time.”

TV fans will recognize Wersching from a number of other hit TV shows. She starred on General Hospital as Amelia Joffe in 2007 and appeared on seasons 7 and 8 of the drama 24 as Renee Walker. In the sixth and seventh seasons of The Vampire Diaries, she played Lily Salvatore, the long-lost mother of Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder).

“So sad to hear this,” Vampire Diaries executive producer Julie Plec shared via Twitter on Sunday. “I became a fan from 24 and was lucky to be able to have Annie play mama to two of the hottest vamps in town. This go fund me is for her family. RIP Annie, you wonderful soul.”

After her visit to Mystic Falls, she played cult leader Leslie for three seasons of Marvel’s Runaways and stirred up drama on The Rookie as serial killer Rosalind Dyer from 2019 to 2022.

The Rookie show runner Alexi Hawley mourned Wersching’s death via Twitter, writing: “Such sad news. Annie was part of The Rookie family. A special person and true talent who brought joy to our set and elevated every scene she was in. Please donate if you are able.”

Wersching started her career on screen with a gig on Star Trek: Enterprise in 2002. Her 2022 arc as the Borg Queen on Star Trek Picard was among her final roles before her death.