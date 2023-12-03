Ariana Madix says Vanderpump Rules guest star Jesse Montana has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“No one is cooler than my dear friend @thejessemontana 🔮 right now he needs our good thoughts and our help,” Madix, 38, shared via Instagram on Saturday, December 2.

Montana, a singer and model, has made multiple appearances on Pump Rules over the years. Madix put the word out that Montana needs help with medical bills, sharing a link to his GoFundMe page.

“The short version is this: jesse has a tumor in his brain and will be having surgery this coming monday,” Us Weekly‘s Reality Star of the Year explained. “Jesse is truly one of a kind in every way. if you are lucky enough to meet him, you are immediately struck by his generosity and beauty inside and out. i love you so much. dark crystal unicorn elixir of life always and forever 💖💖 you got this 🔮.”

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now While some things never change, the cast of Vanderpump Rules is used to a shake-up … and a touch-up. Vanderpump Rules was introduced to Bravo viewers during a special episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January 2013. Season 1 starred Lisa Vanderpump, who was a Beverly Hills Housewife at the time, Stassi […]

Scheana Shay replied with prayer hands emojis. Brittany Cartwright also replied with the prayer emoji and shared a link to the fundraiser via her Instagram Story.

The GoFundMe page notes that Jesse had no prior symptoms of a brain tumor until he suffered three seizures on Monday, November 27. Doctors couldn’t operate immediately due to his kidneys not functioning properly. His medical team treated the issue and is now set to remove his brain tumor on Monday, December 4.

“As most of you know, American healthcare is sadly not at a place where it should be and even with health insurance this is set to leave a financial burden on Jesse — stress we really do not need to deal with during his recovery,” the page explains. “If you know Jesse at all, you know he would do absolutely anything for his friends and family. He’s always the first person there when anybody needs anything and we want to help support him in anyway possible.”

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules' Stars Who Left the Series: Where Are They Now? Several Vanderpump Rules stars have stepped away from the Bravo series over the years. Cameras started following the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR in 2012 after she rose to fame on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Season 1 of Pump Rules, which premiered in January 2013, starred Lisa, Stassi Schroeder, Jax […]

Within four hours of launching the campaign, the fundraiser for Montana’s medical expenses received over $15,000. The goal has been set at $100,000.

Vanderpump Rules fans may remember Montana as the person who told Cartwright that Jax Taylor cheated with Faith Stowers in season 6, which aired in 2017. He exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that he supported Taylor and Cartwright’s decision to stay together.

“We’re all human, we all make mistakes, so at the end of the day, I am pro-Jax and Brittany, as long as they’re both happy that’s all that really matters,” Montana told Us at the time.

Taylor and Cartwright went on to get married in 2019 and welcomed son Cruz in 2021.