Taking its toll! Ariana Madix revealed how filming season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is really going after the cast shakeup last year, including the firing of original stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

“It’s peaks and valleys — very high highs and some moments that have just been very hard as well,” Madix, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 24, while promoting her 1800 Tequila The Ultimate Margarita Black Cherry partnership. “But I think that means it’s probably going to be [good TV]. Whenever it’s really hard for you as a person, you can always assume it’s going to be great for other people to watch.”

The Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor noted that Schroeder, 32, and Doute, 38, leaving the show in June 2020 — they came under fire when their past racially insensitive remarks resurfaced — aren’t the reason for the tougher season. Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor also announced their departure from the series in December 2020.

“It’s because it’s emotional moments and things like that,” the Florida native explained. “Everyone who is on the show currently are all people that I’m super close with and so what ends up happening is if you do have a disagreement it’s, like, you don’t want to fight with someone you love. But you have to talk about it, and you have to go there sometimes and that’s what can be really hard about it.”

The model added that the change in cast — newbies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired in June 2020 for their past racially charged tweets — will definitely “be different” for fans.

“I think that’s kind of the point,” she said. “And I’m really excited about the future so hopefully they’ll be excited too. I think they should be.”

In May, Madix gave Us an exclusive preview of what’s to come this season alongside boyfriend Tom Sandoval and their costar Lala Kent.

“I have pent-up, like, energy … I want to go party,” the comedian told Us at the time. “I’m just ready to party. I don’t have any pent-up drama.”

Kent, 30, on the other hand, teased “pent-up animosity” between her and a few castmates after not filming during the summer of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m excited to duke things out,” she told Us, joking that there are “little things” that some people have done that make her want to say, “Bitch, I have an issue with you and I need to talk to you about it.”

Madix explained on Thursday that the cast is currently on a break from filming, but she is staying busy. She celebrated another year around the sun with the help of 1800 Tequila The Ultimate Margarita Black Cherry on Wednesday, June 23, ahead of her actual birthdate on Thursday.

“We had a big party last night so I’m recovering,” she told Us with a laugh. The birthday girl also hinted a special present from Sandoval, 37, saying, “I don’t want to spoil it because you will definitely see it [on the show].”

The reality star revealed that her bash was even better thanks to the “ultimate margarita.” She added: “It’s one step and it’s very fresh tasting and that’s what I really like about it. You can taste the fresh berries and the lime extract and it’s very fresh and it’s really easy so it’s just great for a party!”

