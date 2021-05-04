On the mend! Scheana Shay is recovering one week after her HELLP syndrome diagnosis, according to her Vanderpump Rules costar Ariana Madix.

“That was very scary,” the Florida native, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, May 3, while promoting her and Tom Sandoval’s “Wake Up Call” mocktail recipe. “When her mom, [Erika Van Olphen], first told me about that compilation after she gave birth, I was very nervous. I started reading all about it online, as much as I could.”

The reality star called it a relief “just to know that she’s home safe and she’s recovering and getting better,” adding, “She’s so good. I mean, I think Scheana was born to be a mom, and I’m so excited for her.”

Madix and Sandoval, 37, haven’t met Shay’s daughter, Summer, 1 week, “yet, but [are] excited” for that to happen. Madix noted that as the oldest in her family, [she] she has “lots of babysitting under [her] belt.”

The new mom, 35, gave birth to her and Brock Davies’ baby girl in April. Since then, she and Lala Kent have bonded over motherhood despite their previous feud.

“Over the summer, I think it was hard for both of them not to be talking,” Madix told Us on Monday. “I feel like big things in life happen, just in general, and you stop sweating [the small] stuff. You realize what’s more important when it comes to friendships, relationships and family.”

Kent, 30, exclusively told Us earlier this week that she and the “One More Time” singer had buried the hatchet since her daughter Ocean’s arrival in March. “We have [been talking], and it’s very, like, mommy-oriented,” the Give Them Lala author explained at the time. “I check in on her, she checks in on me. I just can’t help but look at her and be like, ‘I love you. So, can we stop the nonsense? Why do we keep attacking each other?’”

The Bravo personalities’ relationship was “nonexistent” in December 2020, according to Shay, but the reality stars both congratulated each other on their births the following year.

“Ahhhhhh so happy for you guys!!!” the California native told Kent via Instagram in March. As for the Give Them Lala Beauty CEO, she wrote to Shay: “Congratulations, mama. She is beautiful.”

While they wait to meet the next generation of cast members, Madix and Sandoval are focusing on their drink recipes. “Our Alka-Seltzer mocktail is the perfect drink for the day after,” the model exclusively told Us on Monday of their “hangover cure,” which includes frozen blueberries, acai juice, mint leaves, lime and Alka-Seltzer. She called the “Wake Up Call” the “perfect mocktail” to follow a night of drinking.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi