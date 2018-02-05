Not so fast. Kristen Doute has some advice for Vanderpump Rules casemates Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright: don’t get married. The reality star sat down with Us Weekly to talk about the couple’s recent cheating scandal and why they shouldn’t rush down the aisle just yet. Watch the video above!

In December, Jax, who admitted to cheating on his girlfriend with former SUR coworker Faith Stowers, told Us Weekly that he would marry Brittany if that’s what they “need to do,” but Kristen has a different opinion on the matter.

“I mean, you just had a crazy cheating scandal happen months ago. I think you need to pump the breaks,” Kristen told Us. “Like, things don’t change overnight. Marriage is forever. It’s not just like a fun party favor.”

Kristen, who infamously hooked up with Taylor while he was dating fellow Vanderpump costar Stassi Schroeder in 2014, really hopes that Jax can change his past behavior and remain faithful to Brittany.

“I would love to hope so, because I love Brittany. And honestly, I love Jax. I’ve known Jax for over 10 years. It’s family,” the reality star explained to Us. “But I can’t respect anybody who’s going to be treating someone the way he treats her. Especially so undeservingly. I don’t know if I think that he can. I just really hope. Fingers crossed.”

Kristen, who recently launched her new website Vegiholic, did say that the couple have gotten closer since Jax’s dad, Ronald Cauchi, passed away in December after battling stage IV cancer.

“I think for Brittany, it helped her to sort of fulfill that wife role that she’s wanted, and the motherly sort of figure,” Kristen told Us. “That’s what she wants. It’s who she is. She’s a very sweet girl. He’s so lucky, and so fortunate to have someone like her by his side.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET.

