Scheana Shay is setting the record straight after Billie Lee claimed her former costar was interested in having a threesome.

“Billie saying that I approached her for a threesome is inaccurate,” Shay, 38, clarified on the Friday, February 16, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast. “I did have a conversation with her [during] Gay Pride [on] season 6 [of Vanderpump Rules].

Shay recalled telling Lee, 39, a comment made by her Rob Valleta, who she was dating at the time, adding, “My then-boyfriend [said] that if I ever wanted to have a threesome with him, he would like to have one with me and Billie.”

According to Shay, both she and Lee laughed off the joke at the time.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Dating History When viewers were introduced to staff at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant during Vanderpump Rules‘ 2013 premiere, it was clear everyone was intertwined in one another’s love lives. From Stassi Schroeder‘s rocky relationship with Jax Taylor, which took a turn when he hooked up with her best friend Kristen Doute, to Peter Madrigal’s casual connections to several […]

“I made that comment to her, like, ‘Oh, just so you know, my boyfriend thinks you’re hot and said he wanted to have a threesome.’ We both kind of laughed about it and she’s like, ‘We’re friends, that’s weird,’” Shay continued. “I’m like, ‘Oh no, no, no. I’m not down.'”

Despite having threesomes in the past, Shay wasn’t interested in exploring that option during her relationship with Valleta, 42.

“I know how threesomes can get tricky if one person is getting a little more attention. Especially if you are in a relationship with someone and they’re paying more attention to the person who’s not you. It’s just something I did in my early 20s,” she continued. “[It was] something in my 30s [and] in a relationship that I was never going to do again.”

Shay concluded: “I think she maybe took that conversation as that’s how I was approaching her to have one, but no. My then-boyfriend was interested in one, but she and I were not, so I just wanna clear that up to anyone who was wondering.”

Related: Celebrities Share Sex Confessions Over the Years TMI! From Armie Hammer to Angelina Jolie, see which famous stars have spoken candidly about their sex life in the press

Earlier this month, Lee shared her side of the story while playing a game of “F—k, Marry and Kill” with Tom Sandoval on her “Billie and the Kid” podcast. The former costars chose between Shay, Lala Kent and Ariana Madix.

“Scheana can get down. She’s invited me to a threesome before,” Lee claimed on the February 7 episode. “And I was like, ‘Uh, I don’t do threesomes. Especially with my friends.’ But her man at the time was hot.”

Who Is Vanderpump Rules’ No. 1 Guy in the Group?

Shay’s brief romance with Valleta was documented on season 6 of Vanderpump Rules. She reconnected with Valleta, a former flame, after her divorce from Mike Shay. Scheana and Valleta called it quits in 2017 before cameras started rolling on season 7.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay’s Complete Dating History While Scheana Shay has stated on several occasions that she would accept a job passing out roses on The Bachelorette, the Vanderpump Rules star does alright finding dates on her own! “I would be the Bachelorette. [But] I don’t want to go on The Bachelor to become the Bachelorette,” Scheana told Us Weekly in March […]

Scheana has since found love with Brock Davies after meeting in 2019. The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Summer, got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot on screen during season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.

Scheana recently gushed about her marriage to Davies, 32, sharing in a January episode of her podcast, “Support comes in many ways in a family. Financial support is just one of them. You support me and this family in so many ways. I wouldn’t be able to do [things] if I didn’t have you at home as much as you are able to. You work from home and you support me in that way.”