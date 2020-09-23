Sending a message? Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram amid the drama with her mother, Sofia Laine.

“We are often let down by the most trusted people and loved by the most unexpected ones,” a quote shared by Bryant on Tuesday, September 22, via Instagram began. “Some make us cry for things that we haven’t done, while others ignore our faults and just see our smile. Some leave us when we need them the most, while some stay with us even when ask them to leave.”

The post concluded, “The world is a mixture of people. We just need to know which hand to shake and which hand to hold! After all that’s life, learning to hold on and learning to let go.”

The 38-year-old model’s cryptic message comes two days after Laine alleged in an interview with Univision that Bryant insisted that she move out of her home and forced her to return a car she drove. Vanessa, who is the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, fired back at her mother’s claims in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday.

“My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mom has the audacity to do an interview on TV talking negatively about me while shedding tears about a car and home that wasn’t in her name,” Vanessa said, referring to Kobe and their late daughter, Gianna. “She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied her apartment that I provide, and put the furniture in storage to appear as though she is without support.”

Vanessa went on to point out that she and Kobe supported Laine for two decades.

“My husband and I have financially supported her over the past 20 years, and I continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony. Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive for my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away,” the statement read. “Going forward, I see what is most important to my mom and it is beyond hurtful. I hope this public airing of our personal relations will stop here.”

Back in January, Kobe and Gianna were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The NBA star was 41 and his daughter was 13.

Later on Tuesday, Vanessa shared photos of old Kobe memorabilia, including jerseys, shoes and jackets from his basketball career.

“I keep EVERYTHING for my baby and our girls. #Keepsakes,” she wrote via Instagram Stories. Vanessa also used the hashtag, “#HoarderWife.”

Kobe and Vanessa, who wed in 2001, also shared daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 14 months.