Vanessa Bryant is reflecting on Kobe Bryant‘s life and their marriage ahead of the one-year anniversary of the NBA star’s tragic death.

The 38-year-old shared a video via Instagram on Thursday, January 7, from an interview the late athlete did about love.

“Happiness is such a beautiful journey,” Kobe, 41, said in the clip. “It has its ups and downs, whether it’s in marriage or whether it’s in a career. Things are never perfect, but through love, you continue to persevere, and you move through them, you move through them. And then through that storm, a beautiful sun emerges, and inevitably, another storm comes. And guess what? You ride that one out too.”

The late Los Angeles Lakers player added, “So, I think love is sort of a determination, a persistence to go through the good times and the bad times with someone or something that you truly love.”

Vanessa captioned the heartbreaking post, “I LOVE YOU @kobebryant Miss you and Gigi so much,” with a heart emoji.

The model marked her first Christmas without Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna, both of whom died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, with a touching tribute in December. Vanessa shared two photos of her family, one from 2019 and one of just her with daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 19 months.

“Always Together, Never Apart Together Forever In Our Hearts,” she captioned the Christmas Day post, adding six red heart emojis. “Kobe, Vanessa, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri.”

Kobe and Gianna were traveling to a basketball game when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California, in January 2020. Vanessa has kept their memory alive via social media, sharing a gut-wrenching tribute to Kobe in August for his birthday.

“As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters days shine a little brighter. I’m not the strong one, they are. They’re strong and resilient. I’m sure you’re proud of them. They put a smile on my face everyday,” she captioned the post.

A few months later, in October 2020, she debuted a new tattoo honoring her family members, including Kobe and Gigi.