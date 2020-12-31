“Payback.” Vanessa Bryant joked about her 17-year-old daughter Natalia’s minor ski injury in a Wednesday, December 30, video.

“Sprained finger and wrist (tbd until swelling goes down),” the California native, 38, captioned an Instagram video of her friend Dustin examining the teenager’s hand, asking her to press down and pull on him. “This is payback for making fun of daddy [Kobe Bryant]’s fingers. I was waiting for that Vitti finger pull so I tried to distract her. Thankfully that wasn’t necessary.”

The former model added, “We’ve known Dustin and his family since Natalia was 5. Natalia and his eldest daughter, Shayna, were in ballet together. [My late daughter] Gigi, and Aly played soccer together. So grateful for good people coming through for us and helping us out when we need them most. Thx for checking on my Nani’s pinky finger.”

In the footage, Vanessa could be heard from behind the camera joking, “Nobody told you to go skiing. The Latina mom line.”

Natalia and her younger sisters, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 18 months, have been vacationing in a winter wonderland alongside singer Ciara and her children over the holidays.

December 25 marked Vanessa’s first Christmas without Kobe and daughter Gianna, who died in a January helicopter accident at ages 41 and 13, respectively. Seven others also died in the tragic crash.

“Always Together, Never Apart Together Forever In Our Hearts,” Vanessa captioned Instagram family photos while celebrating Christmas without them. “Kobe, Vanessa, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in April that “no two days are the same” for Vanessa while mourning her late husband and daughter. “One day she feels motivated, and the next she’s depressed and needs to take time for herself,” the insider close to the family said at the time. “There are moments when it all completely consumes her.”

Vanessa shared a touching tribute on what would have been Kobe’s 42nd birthday in August, writing that she thought about his “tenderness and patience” often.

She added at the time: “I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way.”