Family first. Vanessa Bryant debuted a new tattoo in honor of Kobe Bryant and all their children. And, no surprise, it’s heartbreakingly touching.

On Tuesday, October 13, the 38-year-old posted a pic to Instagram showing off her new ink courtesy of tattoo artist Mister Cartoon. The design features her family’s names along the outside of her foot, including her name next to her late husband’s, then all four of their kids: Natalia, the late Gianna, Bianka and Capri.

“#MiFamilia Thank you @misterctoons,” Bryant captioned the snap, alongside a red heart emoji, as well as gold and purple

hearts for the Los Angeles Lakers. This new tat comes just a few days after the L.A. basketball team won the 2020 NBA Finals.

In fact, Vanessa isn’t the only one to commemorate Kobe in this way following the Lakers’ win. Snoop Dogg showed off a new arm tattoo on Monday, October 12, also created by Mister Cartoons. His much-bigger design has Kobe Bryant’s initials right above his wrist with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy featured in the center of his forearm and the “Lakers” logo above it.

On January 26, Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

This isn’t the first tattoo Vanessa has gotten as a tribute to Kobe and Gigi. In June she revealed she got two designs done back in February not long after the accident. Courtesy of celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado, across her wrist she has a message in her daughter’s handwriting and on her neck, something for her husband.

“I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me, ❤️” Vanessa captioned a video of herself from the appointment.

Other stars who have gotten tattoos for Kobe and Gigi include LeBron James, 2 Chainz and Odell Beckham Jr.

