Finally! Jordyn Woods shared her first Instagram snap of the top-secret tattoo she got on her left forearm last August, proving there is such thing as “better late than never.”

On Monday, March 16, the 22-year-old posted a poolside selfie revealing an up-close-and-personal look at the tiny script that says, “‘What’s meant for me will never miss me’ if you wanna know what the tat says 😚.”

The tattoo was pulled from a quotation attributed to Arab Muslim theologist and writer, Al-Shafi’i. The scholar’s full quote is, “My heart is at ease knowing that what was meant for me will never miss me and that what misses me was never meant for me.”

The permanent ink was brought to life by none other than her tattoo artist brother Joshua (a.k.a. @JWoodzART on Instagram) on August 7, 2019.

The ink made its first public appearance on August 12 at the UOMA Summer House party in Los Angeles, as reported by Us Weekly, but this is the model’s first time acknowledging the design’s quote to her 11.3 million Instagram followers.

While Woods hasn’t told fans about the meaning behind the tattoo, there are some signs that point to what it could be about.

Woods got the new ink six months after her infamous cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. In February of 2019, a source told Us that Thompson was caught making out with the 21-year-old at a party in Los Angeles.

Kardashian subsequently broke up with the NBA player, with whom they currently share a 23-year-old daughter.

Kylie Jenner ultimately parted ways with her former BFF. “Kylie felt like she didn’t know what to do regarding her friendship with Jordyn after the scandal happened,” a source told Us in February.

“She felt very stuck in the middle, but ultimately, [she and her family] are so close, and they suggested that Kylie stay away [from] Jordyn and had the mentality of, ‘Once a backstabber, always a backstabber.’”

Woods’ followers took to the comments section of her post to comment on the situation. “Kylie is shaking right now,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another was quick to say, “Kylie don’t give a damn. 😂.”

