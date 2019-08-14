



New ink alert! Six months after her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson made headlines, Jordyn Woods showed off a new tattoo that seems to refer to the drama.

The ink made its debut on Monday, August 12, as the 21-year-old attended a UOMA Summer House party in Los Angeles. Written in small script across her left forearm, the tattoo reads, “What’s meant for me will never miss me.”

The woods are an excerpt from a quote attributed to Al-Shafi‘i, an Arab Muslim writer, theologian and scholar: “My heart is at ease knowing that what was meant for me will never miss me, and that what misses me was never meant for me.”

Woods got the new body art on Wednesday, August 7, at her brother Joshua’s tattoo shop in Los Angeles. After leaving the shop with her left forearm bandaged, Kylie Jenner’s former best friend gave followers a glimpse of the tattoo on her Instagram Stories.

In February, Woods was caught making out with Thompson while he was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares 16-month-old daughter True. In the wake of the scandal, Kardashian, 35, split with Thompson, 28, and Jenner, 22, cut ties with her pal.

Woods, who moved out of Jenner’s California mansion days after the scandal broke, recently spoke out about being estranged from the makeup mogul. “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier,” the model told Cosmopolitan UK in July. “A lot of people can be around when things are good, but you don’t know who’s really around until things are bad.”

Meanwhile, Jenner is rising above the drama. “None of the Kardashian/Jenners are speaking to Jordyn, but Kylie still won’t trash talk Jordyn,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “She doesn’t wish her ill will.”

