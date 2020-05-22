Keeping his memory alive. Vanessa Bryant announced the arrival of late husband Kobe Bryant‘s new novel, Geese Are Never Swans, out later this summer.

“‘Whether goose or swan, I have wings and I’ll fly.’ 🕊 🤍 🤍🕊,” Vanessa, 38, wrote alongside a photo of the book’s cover on Instagram on Friday, May 22. “Introducing Geese Are Never Swans, one of my favorite novels created by my husband @kobebryant. Readers will meet his newest character Gus Bennett, an aspiring Olympic swimmer facing tough issues that he must overcome in order to win in the pool.”

The novel, which hits shelves on June 21, “perfectly highlights the healing nature that lies within sports.”

Days before revealing the late athlete’s most recent work, Vanessa gave her Instagram followers an inside look at another one of Kobe’s projects, Epoca the Tree of Ecrof. The sports fiction book was released in November 2019 and was dedicated in Vanessa’s honor.

“For Vanessa. Thank you for always being the Realist to my Dreamer,” the first page reads.

The former model lost her husband, their daughter Gianna and seven other passengers in January after a devastating helicopter accident in Calabasas, California. The Los Angeles Lakers legend was 41 at the time. Gianna would have celebrated her 14th birthday earlier this month.

“Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna,” Vanessa captioned a sweet Instagram post of her teenage daughter on May 1. “Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much every day. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!”

The former basketball player also shared daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 10 months, with Vanessa. While the family continues to work through their difficult losses, the California native is trying to stay strong for her remaining three children.

“No two days are the same for Vanessa,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “It’s still unfathomable. It’s the heaviest loss a mother and wife could possibly experience.”