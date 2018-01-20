Vanessa Grimaldi says that despite looking for love on America’s no. 1 dating show, she has “no idea” how to meet other potential suitors — but she’s not worried about it!

The Bachelor alum, who got engaged to Nick Viall on the season 21 finale of the hit show but split in August 2017, was asked at the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2018 event on Friday, January 20, how she compared being single to being in a committed relationship. “I think it’s nice to learn how to be happy on your own before you get into something committed. I don’t know how to date,” she told Us Weekly. “I like being in serious relationships. So right now, not dating anyone … just enjoying life by myself.”

Nowadays, Grimaldi, 29, is keeping busy with her No Better You foundation, which raises funds for special education classrooms, but as for looking for love, she told Us, “I have no idea how to meet people! I have no idea. I haven’t really met anyone.” When asked if dating on television helps unite those looking for significant others, she joked, “I mean, it didn’t really help me.”

Although the special education teacher told Us she hasn’t spoken to Viall “in a while,” the two remain on good terms, with Grimaldi telling Us in December, “We’re very supportive of each other.”

Viall exclusively told Us Weekly in November that he hasn’t given up on love, saying, “I’m hoping I’m lucky enough to meet someone sooner or later. If it happens, it happens.” He may have found it — he’s been recently linked to former Mad Men actress January Jones.

