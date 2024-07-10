Vanessa Hudgens is positively glowing following the arrival of her newborn child.

Hudgens, 35, took to social media to share her recent hair refresh on Tuesday, July 9, less than one week after confirming the arrival of her and husband Cole Tucker’s first baby.

In the Instagram video, Hudgens, who is yet to confirm the little one’s name, gender or birth date, flashes a smile and tilts her head to show off her shiny brunette locks before pursing her lips together to send her fans a kiss.

“Fresh trim n blow out got me feelin myself lol,” the High School Musical star captioned the clip.

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year Sienna Miller, Josh Duhamel and more stars have expanded their families in 2024. News broke on January 3 that Miller had given birth to her second baby earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller also shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. “I spent so much time preparing for the birth […]

It follows Hudgens’ Thursday, July 4, baby confirmation via Instagram Stories which included the note, “Mom, Dad and baby are happy and healthy.”

Hudgens revealed her pregnancy in March when she took on hosting and interviewing duties at the Oscars red carpet.

“Oscars 2024! One for the books,” Hudgens wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of herself dressed in a black turtleneck Vera Wang gown and cradling her baby bump.

Hudgens was lovingly supported by Tucker, 28, a pro baseball player, throughout her pregnancy as a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April that he “hasn’t left Vanessa’s side” over the months.

“It’s only making her fall even more in love with him,” the source told Us. “She knows Cole will make an amazing father.”

Related: Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's Relationship Timeline Vanessa Hudgens found The One in Cole Tucker. The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands in November 2020, less than one year after Hudgens split from longtime love Austin Butler. Hudgens and Tucker went Instagram official in honor of Valentine’s Day the following year. “Me and Cole met on a […]

The couple were first linked in February 2021 and became engaged two years later.

“It feels amazing,” Hudgens said of her engagement during an April 2023 appearance on Today. “It’s so funny, I was talking about this with Cole. People are always like, ‘Does it feel different? [Do] things feel different [getting engaged]?’ That was always my question normally, but now I get to be asked it. And you know what, it actually does. There’s a sense of security. You feel so safe. It’s the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée.”

Hudgens recently shared her adoration for the MLB star via Instagram, posting a gushing tribute to Tucker on his birthday.

“Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck you make the world a brighter place just by being you,” Hudgens captioned the Wednesday, July 3 post, which also featured a string of photos of the pair packing on the PDA on various outings.