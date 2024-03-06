Your account
Vanessa Hudgens Says Austin Butler Split ‘Catapulted’ Her to the ‘Right Person’

By
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Vanessa Hudgens found a silver lining in her split from Austin Butler and how it pushed her to her now-husband, Cole Tucker

During the Wednesday, March 6, episode of the “She Pivots” podcast, Hudgens, 35, opened up about her dating history, including her nine-year relationship with Butler, 32. (Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the breakup in 2020.)

Asked by host Emily Tisch Sussman how a past obstacle impacted her success, Hudgens shared, “I feel like so much of my character was built from my breakups.”

She later added, I feel like my last breakup has really catapulted me to a very, very special place, obviously, getting married.”

Hudgens credited the heartbreak for “push[ing] me to the right person, which I’m so grateful for,” before gushing over Tucker, 27, adding, “Because he’s just the most supportive, real understanding human being that I’ve ever met.”

She and the MLB player first sparked romance speculation when they were spotted out and about holding hands in 2020.

Months later, Hudgens revealed that she and Tucker had met on a “Zoom mediation group,” and he slid into her DMs.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”

Tucker also swooned over Hudgens during an interview at a training.

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome, I love her,” he told reporters. “She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her, but you saw the headline, it is what it is.”

The pair were determined to stay together despite their busy schedules. A source exclusively told Us in October 2021 that they were “going strong” and “very much still part of each other’s lives.”

The insider added that Hudgens is “very supportive” of Tucker’s career and “sends him good luck texts” when she can’t make a game.

“They try to plan fun dates when their schedules allow, but when they’re not together, they certainly FaceTime and talk all the time,” the insider continued. “They really make a cute couple.”

Tucker proposed to the High School Musical alum in late 2022, and the pair tied the knot the following year. Before getting married, Hudgens revealed on Today With Hoda and Jenna that she was “probably going to take” Tucker’s last name.

Butler, meanwhile, has been dating Kaia Gerber since late 2021. Earlier this year, Butler told Esquire that he still has “so much love” for Hudgens after their breakup.

