Vanessa Hudgens is ready to break free from her single life and fully embrace marriage once she and fiancé Cole Tucker tie the knot — and that includes a name change.

“Yeah, I’m probably going to take it,” Hudgens, 34, said of switching her last name to Tucker while appearing on the Thursday, November 2, episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna.

The Princess Switch 3 actress noted, “Professionally, it’s obviously going to stay the same, but yeah, Mrs. T.”

Hudgens already leaned into the idea of being married with her October bachelorette party theme. “So, I told my girlfriends to dress for my funeral,” she explained. “You know, because it’s death to, like, my single self, death to Hudgens. Let’s do it, but, like, really do it. So, I sent them photos of, like, chic funeral wear.”

The High School Musical star wore a white gown during one of the group’s nights out in Aspen, Colorado, while her crew dressed in all black.

Despite the dark and deadly vibe, Hudgens said the getaway was “great” and “very magical.” In fact, she called the weekend “really grown” because of the relaxed itinerary. “It was a zen hen,” she said with a laugh. “We did yoga. We did sound baths. We went hiking. It was like a health retreat.”

Following her girls’ trip, Hudgens reunited with her partner to celebrate her favorite night of the year: Halloween.

“He’s just not, like, a seasonal person,” Hudgens explained of Tucker, 27. “He didn’t grow up super celebrating the holidays. I definitely come up with costumes for us, and I get it, and I’m like, ‘Here you go babe!’ And he throws it on and he’s down to do it.”

This year, the couple dressed as Zorro and Elena from 1998’s The Mask of Zorro. They later embodied rockers Slash and Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses for a separate holiday bash.

Hudgens and Tucker were first linked in fall 2020 but didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until February 2021. Us Weekly confirmed in February that the Pittsburgh Pirates player proposed in late 2022.

One week later, Hudgens shared a photo of her engagement ring with the Eiffel Tower in the background. “YES. We couldn’t be happier!” she captioned the snap.

Hudgens opened up about the milestone during an April appearance on the Today show. “It feels amazing,” she gushed. “It’s so funny, I was talking about this with Cole. People are always like, ‘Does it feel different? [Do] things feel different [getting engaged]?’ That was always my question normally, but now I get to be asked it. And you know what, it actually does. There’s a sense of security. You feel so safe. It’s the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée.”