Don’t call it a comeback! Vanessa Trump is back on Twitter two months after filing for divorce from Donald Trump Jr.

The blonde beauty, 40, returned to the social media platform on Thursday, May 30, with sweet photos of the former pair’s children finishing off their school year.

“I’m very proud of my little man Spencer! Welcome to kindergarten!” she captioned a snapshot of the 5-year-old boy. Vanessa later shared a picture of herself with 3-year-old daughter Chloe alongside the caption, “It’s the last day of school for my Chloe Sophia! Summer time here we come!”

The former model, who has stayed out of the spotlight since her high profile split, seemed to be in good spirits. Shortly after she and the Celebrity Apprentice star, 40, called it quits, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that he had an affair with Aubrey O’Day during their marriage.

“When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden,” a source close to the Danity Kane singer, 34, revealed to Us at the time. “He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff. Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

Although Vanessa and Donald Jr. gave their relationship another go after he called things off with the “Damaged” songstress in March 2012, they ended their marriage six years later.

“Everyone around Vanessa feels bad for her, but no one is really surprised by the split,” a source previously told Us. “It takes a lot to walk away from your marriage to the president’s son, and her family and friends are proud of her.”

The estranged couple are also parents to Kai, 11, Donald III, 9, and Tristan, 6.

