Vanessa Trump wished her estranged husband, Donald Trump Jr., a happy Father’s Day as he celebrated with their five children on Sunday, June 17.

“Happy Father’s Day times 5 @DonaldJTrumpJr !” she captioned a photo of the businessman and their children on Twitter. “Hope you had an incredible day with our kiddies !”

The eldest son of President Donald Trump took to Twitter to document his day with his brood — Kai, 11, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe 4 — sharing funny photos of what happened when he attempted to get his kids to pose for a family photo.

“It started off all nice and friendly then the bottom fell out!!! Only my little monsters will turn a great fam pic into a wrestling match,” he captioned the pics that showed his kids piling on top of him. “We had an awesome Father’s Day. #fathersday #family #weekend #familytime #wrestling.”

Vanessa, 40, filed for divorce from Donald Jr. in March. “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the pair said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

The divorce filing came as multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Donald Jr. had an affair with Celebrity Apprentice contestant Aubrey O’Day. They met on the set of the NBC show in late 2011 and their romance continued until March 2012, when Vanessa found emails between her husband and the Danity Kane singer and confronted her about it over the phone.

Donald Jr., 40, has already moved on from his marriage and is dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle. Vanessa came to her estranged husband’s defense earlier this week after some critics called for the anchor to be fired over the new romance.

“The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don,” Vanessa tweeted on Thursday, June 14. “We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy. We’ll focus on raising our great kids.Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives!”

