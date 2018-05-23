Quite the occasion. Victoria Beckham couldn’t help but rave about Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s royal wedding in a new interview.

The former pop star, 44, who attended the regal ceremony with husband David Beckham, opened up about the special day while speaking to the Evening Standard in a profile published on Wednesday, May 23.

“It was such a beautiful, incredible wedding. It was just the best day,” she gushed. “They looked so happy and everybody was just so happy for them.”

Victoria also expressed her support for the newly minted duchess (nee Markle), as a perfect match for the red-headed royal. “Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman who really loves him,” she exclaimed. “It felt very real, very honest.”

The Beckhams were among 600 invitees who witnessed Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, tie the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19.

The fashion designer also expressed her support for the Givenchy gown that Meghan selected for the ceremony and lunchtime reception, hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. (Prince Charles later hosted an evening afterparty at Frogmore House.)

“I thought she looked absolutely beautiful. It really suited her,” the British beauty said of Meghan’s dress and elaborate veil, which took 500 hours to make. “I thought it was perfect for her. And Harry looked great.”

Creating the former actress’ wedding gown was no easy task for designer Claire Waight Keller. Meghan’s 16-foot veil, which was adorned with flowers representing the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, was made over the course of five months. Meghan had three final fittings in London one month before walking down the aisle, the last session being a private showing with the queen.

As for Victoria’s ensemble? The former Spice Girl stunned in a navy blue fascinator and a matching frock from her upcoming collection. “I love a bit of navy,” she said. “The dress is one of my favorites. It isn’t in store until November, but we’ve had so many inquiries about it that I’m seeing whether I can bring it forward.”

