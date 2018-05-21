It was a once in a lifetime experience! The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (née Meghan Markle) may have aired during the early hours of the morning on Saturday, May 19, but that didn’t stop viewers from setting their alarms and watching the couple say “I do!”

According to Deadline, 29.2 million Americans tuned into the live telecast of the occasion, which aired on multiple networks. The numbers came in around 6 million more than the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Duchess Kate.

The broadcast — which aired from 6 a.m. EST to 9 a.m. EST — pulled in 17.6 million viewers combined from NBC, ABC and CBS alone. The rest of the numbers come from the other 12 networks that the wedding was shown on. Viewers excitedly watched in anticipation to see Meghan, 36, stun in a Givenchy gown as she walked down the aisle with father-in-law Prince Charles to wed the handsome 33-year-old former military pilot.

The event was also a star-studded occasion with celebrities such as George and Amal Clooney, Oprah, the Beckhams and Meghan’s Suits costars in attendance, wearing their finest fascinators while they celebrated the love of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The newlyweds — who got engaged in November 2017 — exchanged vows in front of 600 guests inside St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on Saturday morning. The gorgeous ceremony was followed by a luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth where Elton John played four of his biggest hits, “Circle of Life,” “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer” and “I’m Still Standing.

Their celebration didn’t end there. Following an outfit change for both Meghan and Harry, the two celebrated alongside 200 of their closest friends and family in an intimate evening reception at Frogmore House. A source told Us Weekly that the beaming bride danced with friends while Luther actor Idris Elba stepped in to DJ for an hour.