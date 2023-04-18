Setting the record straight. Victoria Justice continued to shut down speculation about her and Ariana Grande’s alleged years-long feud.

“Ariana texted me, and we both were like, ‘This is so stupid,’” the Afterlife of the Party actress, 30, said of the past rumors in an E! News interview clip posted via Instagram on Monday, April 17.

She added, “I think the biggest rumor is just like this whole narrative that was created of, like, me being jealous of her and us not being friends.”

Justice and the “7 Rings” singer, 29, starred as Tori Vega and Cat Valentine, respectively, on the Nickelodeon series Victorious, which ran for four seasons from 2010 to 2013. The show — which also starred Elizabeth Gillies, Avan Jogia, Daniella Monet, Leon Thomas III and Matt Bennett — followed the lives of a group of talented students at the performing arts high school Hollywood Arts.

She went on to note that rumors about her and her former cast member not getting along were created to pit them against each other, adding that it’s “so dumb” to still be talking about them “10 years later.”

Speculation of the pair’s alleged feud began all the way back in 2010. During an interview with Popstar!, Gillies, 29, praised Grande’s singing abilities after noting that she “literally sings everything.” Monet, 34, followed up by stating that the Dynasty star sings just as much.

In the midst of her costars’ comments about each other, Justice remarked, “I think we all sing.” Fans interpreted the A Perfect Pairing star’s words as jealousy and later turned the moment into a viral meme.

Three years later, Grande seemingly alleged that Justice was the reason behind Victorious’ end.

“The only reason Victorious ended is because 1 girl didn’t want to do it,” she wrote on her ask.fm account in February 2013. “She chose to do a solo tour instead of a cast tour. If we had done a cast tour Nickelodeon would have ordered another season of Victorious while Sam & Cat filmed simultaneously but she chose otherwise. I’m sick of this bs.”

Justice — who went on tour that summer — responded to the comment via Twitter, though she didn’t address the “Thank U, Next” singer by name. “Some people would throw some1 that they consider a friend under the bus just 2 make themselves look good. #StopBeingAPhony #IfTheyOnlyKnew,” the Summer Night star wrote at the time.

In June 2013, Grande revealed that she was bullied by a former coworker in a cover story interview with Seventeen — but didn’t name names.

“I worked with someone who told me they’d never like me. But for some reason, I just felt like I needed her approval,” the Scream Queens alum claimed. “So I started changing myself to please her. It made me stop being social and friendly. I was so unhappy.”

While many fans assumed the “Positions” singer was referring to a Victorious cast member — particularly Justice — she later issued a statement claiming that was not the case. “My years filming Victorious were some of the happiest of my life and that cast is family to me,” Grande explained. “The stories I shared with Seventeen were actually reflective of a different work experience. Please don’t send hate to anyone, it’s undeserved and I would never want that.”

Justice, for her part, confirmed Grande’s statement during a 2015 appearance on The Meredith Vieira Show, noting that the Don’t Look Up star warned her about the Seventeen article before it was published. “She texted me privately and was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. I am so sorry. You know how the media, like, twists words,” she told host Meredith Vieira. “‘I was not talking about you, obviously. I was talking about one of — someone on Broadway that I had worked with.’”

Though things between the two seemed good in recent years, fans were disappointed to find out that Justice left Coachella early ahead of the Grammy winner’s headlining show in April 2019. “Until next time Coachella,” the Trust actress captioned a pic of herself at the music festival via Instagram. “Sorry I have to leave early, but I’m sure we’ll be seeing each other again soon.”