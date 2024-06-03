Vin Diesel has delighted a young Fast & Furious superfan.

The actor, 56, surprised Colton Pursglove, 4, by unexpectedly showing up at FuelFest at Irwindale Speedway in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 1, to meet him.

The youngster is currently in remission after recently battling leukemia and has wanted to “meet Vin Diesel for years,” according to the event’s organizers.

Diesel, who has portrayed Dominic Toretto in each of the Fast & Furious installments since The Fast and the Furious was released in 2001, took to the stage at the event to surprise the crowd and introduce them to the child.

“I want you to give a warm round of applause and I want you to welcome Colton into our family,” the actor said before walking over to Colton and giving him a cuddle. “Welcome Colton, to our family.”

Colton’s mother, Jordan Pursglove, said in a statement shared to People that, “Colton was so giddy and couldn’t believe he got to meet his real life hero.”

The child dressed as Vin Diesel for Halloween in 2023 with Jordan posting snaps of her son in costume via Instagram last November.

“When your 4 year old watches Fast & Furious movies on repeat and thinks he looks just like Dom, you gotta dress him up as his favorite movie character!” Jordan captioned the photos.

FuelFest, a significant racing festival, was founded by Cody Walker, who is one of the late actor Paul Walker’s brothers.

Walker worked alongside Diesel in the blockbuster franchise. Walker died on November 30, 2013.

Diesel confirmed earlier this year that Fast & Furious will release its final installment, the 11th, in 2025.

The actor announced via Instagram on February 24, that the beloved movie saga is definitely gearing up for its final lap.

“Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team,” Diesel wrote in the post. “To say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting.”

He continued, “Reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey. Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution. This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together. Hope to make you proud!”