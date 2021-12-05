You don’t turn your back on family! Eight years after Paul Walker’s death, former costar Vin Diesel has continued to tirelessly support his family after their heartbreaking loss.

“I’m here with my brother in FuelFest and it is such an honor to see the whole car culture be brought together by my brother, Cody [Walker],” the Fast & Furious star, 54, explained in an Instagram video of the pair on Saturday, December 4. “I’m so proud of him and I know my brother Pablo’s even more proud of him. All love, always.”

The 33-year-old California native, who’s the younger brother of the late She’s All That actor, then added a heartfelt tribute to all of the attendees who showed up for his annual festival.

“Thank you all for everybody that showed up and showed so much support today,” Cody explained in the video. “Thank you to my family for showing up in a big way. It’s a huge deal.”

The former wrestler doubled down on his gesture, captioning his post, “Proud.” Cody, for his part, replied, “Still can’t believe what we did today. ❤️”

The Shadow Wolves actor even shared a sweet snap of the men via his social media page during the festivities.

“8 years later. Thank you #Phoenix @fuelfest,” Cody captioned a pic of the two of them hugging on the eighth anniversary of Paul’s death.

The In the Rough alum is the founder of the annual FuelFest, which aims to celebrate “where passion meets art through cars and music.” This year’s experience was held in Phoenix, Arizona, and featured a special appearance from the Guardians of the Galaxy actor and F&F costar Tyrese Gibson.

“ISABELLA CASTRO!!!!!!!!!!!! #TeamVoltron #TeamFuelFest #BrotherHoodOneRace @vindiesel we showed up and KILLED Arizona FUEL FEST!!!!!!!!!” Gibson, 42, wrote via his Instagram at the time. “Thank you guys so much for showing up….. @codybwalker you did it bro! Pow pow pow!”

The Bloodshot star, for his part, has been a constant supporter of the Walker family after he and Paul first bonded on the set of the 2001 action movie. Since then, their friendship grew stronger and, upon his 2013 death, Diesel has remained connected to his pal’s loved ones, including his daughter, Meadow Walker.

“It’s been eight years today and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have, but you know that,” Diesel wrote in a heartfelt Instagram tribute on Wednesday, December 1. “Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith. Look at this photo [of Meadow and Diesel’s eldest daughter], Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor. How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast … but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that ‘Uncle Paul is with you, Dad, always’ … and I know in my heart that they are right.”