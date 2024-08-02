Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay didn’t have a good experience meeting Candace Cameron Bure.

“But I do remember the first time I met Candace Cameron, she wasn’t very nice,” Shay, 39, alleged on the Friday, August 2, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast. “She was hosting this event with [Lisa Vanderpump‘s daughter] Pandora. It was, maybe, season 2 — it was really early Vanderpump Rules days [in 2013].”

As a fan of Full House, Shay was looking forward to crossing paths with Bure, 48, adding, “I was really excited to meet her. She was so dismissive as if I wasn’t cool enough or big enough to be hanging out with her.”

Guest cohost Kiki Monique joked that perhaps Bure didn’t like Shay because she watched Vanderpump Rules. “Maybe she did know about me,” Shay quipped.

Shay compared her negative experience with Bure to other run-ins she had with celebrities.

“I remember I was so excited to meet her and she was like, ‘Ugh,'” Shay continued. “I didn’t want to watch Fuller House because of that one experience. And I’ve met so many celebrities in my life and hardly any have stood out to me as rude — but she stood out as one.”

Shay name-dropped Kim Kardashian as someone who was “so humble” in person. “Other huge celebrities are so nice,” Shay said before Monique threw shade at Bure by saying her behavior was surprising for someone with “Bible verses in their bio.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Bure for comment.

This isn’t the first time that someone has discussed an interaction with Bure. In 2022, JoJo Siwa accused Bure of being the “rudest” celebrity she ever met. Bure later confirmed she reached out to Siwa, 21, to address the issue.

“She didn’t want to tell me [how I was rude to her],” the actress said in a lengthy Instagram video in July 2022. “She said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old.’”

Bure said she felt “crummy” that she upset Siwa by declining to take a photo with her, adding, “We are both positive, encouraging people, and I told JoJo how much I’ve always appreciated her because she has been a good role model because of her positivity throughout her whole life and career. That’s the tea.”

In response, Siwa claimed Bure didn’t “share all the details of the meeting” they had with one another. “When you’re little and somebody says something to you, and you just never forget it as long as you live — I think we’ve all had that moment — and I feel like this was that moment for me,” she told Page Six that same month.