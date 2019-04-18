Colton Underwood took a bet on his Bachelor status in March when he temporarily abandoned his lead role to win back then-frontrunner Cassie Randolph.

The former NFL star, 27, reenacted the epic moment during his Wednesday, April 17, appearance on Busy Tonight with host Busy Philipps and guest stars Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise.

Philipps, 39, hilariously trolled Snow, 33, during her segment “tweet dreams” by resurfacing a 2013 tweet in which the John Tucker Must Die actress wrote, “In my next life. I’m coming back as Chris Harrison. #ThissIstheFinalRose #YesChrisWeAreAware #TheMan.”

The beloved Bachelor Nation host himself then appeared on the episode via a TV monitor and shared some sacred tricks about perfecting his gig.

“Hey Brittany! It’s Chris Harrison from The Bachelor and Bachelorette. Let me give you a few tips: First of all, gotta talk with your hands. Second, always, always have a hot tub or helicopter within a thousand feet,” hE joked. “And last, but certainly not least, always wear comfortable shoes because you never know when someone’s gonna jump over a fence and make a break for it.”

Just like clockwork, Underwood then appears on the stage alongside Snow, who is now dressed in a Harrison-approved ensemble, a suit and tennis shoes.

“You guys looking for a Bachelor?” the Legacy Foundation creator says as Snow, who is standing next to an inflatable hot tub, begins to recreate a rose ceremony before Underwood cuts her off.

“You know, I ended my season and I’m very happy with Cassie, so I don’t think I need a rose,” he explained. “So I think I’m just gonna get out of here.”

The athlete then reenacted the jaw-dropping moment as he hopped a makeshift white picket fence and exited the stage. “You guys, he jumped the fence!” Philips exclaimed.

Although Underwood briefly left set after Randolph, 23, broke up with him during season 22, he returned to break up with final contestants Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams in order to pursue the speech pathologist once and for all. The pair reconciled and left the show as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Watch the video above to see Underwood’s legendary moment once more!

