Wells Adams and Brandi Cyrus Met on a Blind Date: ‘It Did Not Work’

Better off as friends. Wells Adams and Brandi Cyrus met on a blind date that didn’t end in romance.

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 34, and the singer, 31, have been cohosting the “Your Favorite Thing” podcast since December 2018 — but that’s not how their friendship started.

“We got set up on a blind date,” Adams revealed to Us and other reporters at the first annual live iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Presented by Capital One® on Friday, January 18. “It did not work.”

Cyrus chimed in: “Just friend vibes, man.”

According to the Bachelorette alum, the Bravo personality “doesn’t like funny guys,” to which she responded, “I like to be friends with funny guys, but I don’t want to date a funny guy. I like quiet guys.”

Adams, who’s currently in a longterm relationship with Sarah Hyland, added: “The date went well enough where we’re like, ‘Oh well, this is cool.’ … So it wasn’t terrible.”

“Long story short, we were set up on a date, hung out a couple times,” Cyrus said. “Wells has a couple radio shows in Nashville, so I started coming in to guest on his morning show and then we were like, ‘Let’s start a podcast! This is fun.’ And here we are, two years later.”

The ABC star and his Modern Family actress girlfriend, 28, first sparked dating rumors after attending Cyrus’ Halloween party together dressed as Stranger Things‘ Eleven and Dustin in 2017. Since then, Us Weekly broke the news of their relationship, the pair have moved in together and are even considering marriage.

“We are not engaged,” Adams exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his “Pratt Cast” podcast with Stephanie Pratt on January 4. “But … it’s definitely going to happen.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

