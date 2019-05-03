TMI? Wells Adams got real about how much he missed his girlfriend, Sarah Hyland, while he was away from home.

“Been outta town for 3 days and I miss frenching my girlfriend a bunch,” the Bachelor in Paradise star, 34, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 2. The steamy caption accompanied an even more intimate photo of the couple touching each other’s tongues in a snowy landscape.

Hyland, 28, weighed in on the post in the comments section, adding: “LOVE frenching.”

Adams teased in January the possibility of the pair taking their relationship to the next level. After noting that they were not yet engaged at the time, the reality star hinted that a wedding was “definitely” in their future. “We just moved in together, so I think we’re still kind of, like, feeling each other out, but … it’s gonna happen eventually,” he told Us Weekly exclusively.

However, the Bachelorette alum still needed to make a major purchase. “I gotta get the ring,” he admitted.

Hyland gushed about her boyfriend while walking down memory lane in February. “The beginning of us @wellsadams,” the Modern Family star wrote via her Instagram Story. “This was when I went in to surgery for my second transplant.”

The actress shared a series of supportive texts the radio host sent her in September 2017. “Good luck! You’ll do great!” he wrote at the time. “FaceTime me after when you’re loopy. Also, I like you.”

Hyland applauded Adams for gifting her with care packages and keeping her company amid her health battle. The Shadowhunters alum, who suffers from kidney dysplasia, revealed in December 2018 that she underwent a second kidney transplant after her body rejected the first one.

The podcast host called his girlfriend the “strongest woman I’ve ever met” after she opened up about the ordeal.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!