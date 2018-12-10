That’s love. Bachelorette alum Wells Adams shared a supportive message for girlfriend Sarah Hyland on Instagram on Sunday, December 9, as she mourns the death of her cousin in a drunk driving accident.

“This beautiful specimen has had a tough couple of weeks,” he captioned the photo that shows the Modern Family star, 28, poking her tongue out at him as he stands close and looks down at his girlfriend of a year with his hand on her shoulder. “I’m here to remind you @sarahhyland that there is light amongst all the darkness. If you ever doubt that, just look at this picture and remember how awesome we are. Throw on some sweats, order some Postmates and put on Home Alone. I’ll be home soon.”

As previously reported, Hyland revealed on December 2 that her 14-year-old cousin Trevor Canaday was killed in a car accident involving a drunk driver. She posted the news on her Instagram Stories, sharing a link to a GoFundMe campaign and adding that her uncle was still in the hospital and needed more surgeries.

Hyland’s Modern Family costars Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould were among those who shared the fundraising link on their Instagram Stories.

“We’re trying to raise some money for the family,” Adams, 34, wrote as he shared the GoFundMe link seeking to raise money for Trevor’s funeral and medical expenses. “Please swipe up to donate. Anything helps.”

One day later Hyland took to Twitter after receiving backlash for asking fans for donations to help her family.

“I’d like to ask those who have negative thoughts or opinions about the tragedy that happened to my family, to keep them to themselves,” she wrote. “You don’t know all the details. And how dare you attack when a beautiful life has been lost.”

She followed it up with, “You guys finally did it. Your horrible negative ignorant words have broken me. Happy? Staying offline for a while.”

