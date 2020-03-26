Playing it smart. Wells Adams revealed he was a pro at filtering what he said while competing on The Bachelorette.

“I was always good at self-editing because I had the FCC breathing down my neck everyday [in my radio career],” Adams, 35, told E! News’ Justin Sylvester on the digital series Just the Sip. “So I was able to go on that show and say what I wanted to say without saying the thing everyone wanted me to say and sounding stupid.”

The California native appeared on season 12 of the ABC series in 2016 when JoJo Fletcher was the leading lady — and he knew how not to slip up in front of the camera.

“[I would] say everyone’s name before saying the funny or crazy thing so they couldn’t edit it differently,” Adams explained. “I was smart enough about that to not look stupid on TV.”

Despite keeping his cool on-screen persona, the Bachelor in Paradise bartender wasn’t always a smooth guy with Fletcher, 29.

“It became pretty evident that she liked other guys a lot more than myself,” he recalled. “Before that, I was like, ‘I think I’m just like her buddy.’ I think that I have a leg up over the other guys because I can hold a conversation better and then she was like, ‘We’re just not that far along.'”

It wasn’t until he left the show that he realized that he was “the funny guy” on the series.

The DJ, who is engaged to Sarah Hyland, explained that he originally went on the show because he was fresh off a breakup and it could be good for his radio career.

“I had just gotten broken up with and I was pretty beaten down. I got into a dark place, like, this is never going to work for me,” he said of the choice to audition. “Maybe this one will work and if it does, it will be a super dope story to tell.”

He added: “At the time I was 31, it’s time to bro up and find your forever person.”

The Bachelorette didn’t end happily ever after for Adams, but it did eventually lead to meeting Hyland, 29, who he proposed to in July 2019 after two years of dating.

Us Weekly broke the news in October 2017 that the Modern Family star and former reality star were dating after engaging in flirty social media banter months prior.