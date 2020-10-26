Wendy Williams Addresses Concerns About Her Behavior: 'I'm Not Perfect'

Setting the record straight. Wendy Williams addressed concerns about her health and behavior after her former DJ alleged that she may no longer be sober.

During the Friday, October 23, episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the 56-year-old host appeared to lose her train of thought and stammered through conversations. Social media users noticed that something was “off” with Williams, who could “barely focus” during the show. Three days later, the New Jersey native spoke out about the awkward episode, reminding viewers that it’s “not easy” to put together a show every day.

“I always say I love you for watching because I really, really do. I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can for you,” Williams said on Monday, October 26. “I appreciate you watching, but even after all of these years, it’s still work. An effort put in for the hour I’m out here, you know? I guess every day is not perfect, but I’m not a perfectionist. I’m not perfect.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum added: “I do appreciate you putting in the effort to watch us, and I love entertaining you. You know? It’s not easy. It is not easy, you’re a tough crowd.”

On Friday’s show, Williams slurred her words, mispronounced stars’ names and took several long pauses. Following the uncomfortable display, one viewer wrote that the daytime TV personality needed to “stop” doing her show and “seriously get help.” Another fan believed that Williams’ behavior was the reason for DJ Boof’s exit — and Boof said they were “exactly” right.

“It will all come out,” he replied in an Instagram comment. “Y’all have no idea what’s really going on and everyone there is afraid to speak up because they don’t wanna lose their jobs.. this is going to play out bad.. I feel sorry for the workers and victims.”

Boof was Williams’ longtime friend and coworker before being replaced by DJ Suss One in September. The Wendy’s Got the Heat author has spoken openly about her history with Graves’ disease in the past, and in March 2019, revealed that she was living in a sober house amid her addiction battle.

“You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped,” she said on her show at the time, adding that she was going to “several meetings” and had the help of a 24-hour sober living coach.

Earlier this year, Williams’ show went on a hiatus “as a precautionary measure” due to the host’s health concerns. “Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease which is causing fatigue,” a spokesperson told Us Weekly in May, noting that the Emmy nominee would be “taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment.”