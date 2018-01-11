Wendy Williams did not hold back when addressing Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy on her talk show, saying the baby will “look like the old” version of the reality star, no matter how much Jenner’s appearance has changed over the years.

After a three-week hiatus, the host kicked off the Wednesday, January 10, episode talking about Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement from December. She quickly changed gears to question why Jenner, 20, has been so secretive about the bundle of joy she’s expecting with boyfriend Travis Scott. “But Kylie remains silent. Well, why do you think?” Williams, 53, asked the audience. “I guessed right away: because she’s not with Travis Scott anymore!”

When the crowd reacted to her comment, the TV personality said: “Please, that was a split and run! In my mind, she took the test and was probably like, ‘Oh, my God. What am I going to do now? Travis!’” The TV host then said she thinks the 25-year-old rapper blew off the makeup mogul because he’s a “rockstar,” adding: “See that’s how people cavalierly treat pregnancy, you know?”

Williams said she remains skeptical about the pregnancy because of the reality star’s age: “She’s only 20. Remember when you were 20? You didn’t want anything to do with a baby. Her 20 is more like 35. Because she’s grown up on TV in front of us. Plus, she’s got the midlife crisis makeover already.”

Williams added: “Let me tell you something. You can do whatever you want to do to yourself but the baby is still going to look like the old you.”

Us Weekly confirmed in September that Jenner is pregnant with her first child, but she’s yet to publicly address it. “She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world,” a source recently told Us. “Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.”

The insider noted: “She spent her adolescent life on television and has been famous for over 10 years now. If this is the first thing she wants to keep to herself, she should be allowed that. She’s worked hard enough to do whatever she wants.”

Kardashian, meanwhile, is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Us also broke the news that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their third child, a baby girl, via surrogate.

