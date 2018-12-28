Digital slip-up? Eagle-eyed fans think that Kylie Jenner may have gotten a, erm, foot from sister Khloé Kardashian in the Kardashian 2018 Christmas card.

Khloé, 34, revealed the family’s annual holiday snap, shot by photographer @pierresnaps, on Instagram on Monday, December 24. “Merry Christmas!! We all wish you love and harmony So far this is by far my most favorite of any Christmas I have all I could ever want FAMILY,” the Good American designer wrote.

The shot featured the Strong Looks Better Naked author, her daughter, True, sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie, nephews Mason and Reign Disick and Saint West, and nieces Stormi Webster, Dream Kardashian, North and Chicago West and Penelope Disick, all dressed in white. (Missing from the photo were momager Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner, who had rushed off to a photo shoot.)

Fans were quick to notice something … peculiar about 21-year-old Kylie’s feet, however. According to Reddit users, they looked eerily similar to Khloé’s, only in reverse.

“Khloe’s feet have been copied, flipped, and pasted onto the bottom of Kylie’s pant legs,” one commenter theorized. The Reddit user analyzed the pic further, noting likenesses between the silhouettes on both [sisters’s] sisters’ feet. “They’re 100% the same pair of feet – check out the line down the outside ankle on both of their right feet, and the way the big toe is slightly under the first toe. with the left feet, same thing – you can trace the line down the outer side of the foot and see all the same bumps. on that foot though, the pad just before the big toe has been shaved down on kylie’s to create the illusion of the foot being at a different angle – her foot should be facing forward, but the foot it was cloned from is cocked to the side.”

Another commenter seemed to agree, writing, “Did they photoshop their feet? For real? LMFAO.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, December 27, that the photo was “digitally altered and was put together from many different frames.”

“It’s nearly impossible to get the perfect picture with nine children!” the source explained. “This was an amazing opportunity for a gorgeous family photo of all the children and they wanted to make sure it looked great.”

In addition to Kylie’s feet, fans also theorized on Instagram that the faces of Mason, 9, and North West, 5, had been superimposed onto the card and claimed that Kim, 38, and Chicago, 11 months, looked distorted.

