What Kendall Jenner Saw on ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner’s Phone

Mystery solved.

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner is revealing exactly what Kendall Jenner saw on his phone on The Kardashians: Theresa Nist’s contact details.

In a sneak peek at an upcoming episode of the Hulu reality show, Golden Bachelor superfan Kendall, 28, gets a surprise when mom Kris Jenner invites Gerry around for dinner. The clip aired at the end of the May 30 episode.

However, the scenes were filmed months ago — before viewers saw Gerry choose Theresa as his fiancée.

In the clip, Kendall says, “Did you not see what I saw? I saw his phone. I’ve seen some things that I shouldn’t have seen.”

Gerry told TMZ in an article published on Tuesday, June 4, that Kendall and Kris, 68, commandeered his phone to call his daughter, Angie, and saw Theresa’s name, photo and phone number saved in his contacts, thus potentially spoiling the big finale of The Golden Bachelor.

According to Gerry, Kris and Kendall kept his secret until the season 1 finale of Golden Bachelor aired last November.

As well as dinner, the trio watched an episode of Golden Bachelor in Kris’ screening room, said Gerry.

Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, tied the knot in a live wedding special on January 4 on ABC. However, they announced their decision to get a divorce after just three months in an interview on Good Morning America in April.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry said.

The couple had not yet moved in together at the time, with Gerry still residing in Indiana and Theresa in New Jersey, where she works as a senior compliance officer at a financial advisory office.

“We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at homes after home,” Theresa said during the April broadcast, “but we never got to the point where we made that decision.”