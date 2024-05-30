Kendall Jenner caught a peek at something she shouldn’t have on The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner‘s phone — and fans have theories.

Social media has been buzzing about the latest episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, May 30. The trailer at the end revealed that Gerry, 71, would be making an appearance on the show in next week’s episode as a surprise for Bachelor Nation fan Kendall, 28.

Their meeting takes a turn, however, when Kendall caught wind of something on his phone.

“This is the most excited I’ve been in a really long time. My mom pulled some strings and got Gerry to come over for dinner,” she told the cameras before asking someone offscreen later, “Did you not see what I saw? I saw his phone. I’ve seen some things that I shouldn’t have seen.”

According to viewers who sounded off in Us Weekly‘s Instagram comments section, Kendall likely spoiled the ending of the first season of ABC’s Golden Bachelor for herself. (The finale aired in late November 2023 while the timeline of season 5 of The Kardashians puts them at around September or October 2023.)

“My guess… the finale hadn’t aired yet and he had a pic of T[h]eresa as his phone lock screen,” wrote a fan about Gerry proposing to Theresa Nist onscreen. Another viewer agreed with the theory, adding, “She saw who he was engaged to.”

Other commentators had a different idea about what Gerry had on his phone. Multiple responses seemed to joke through eggplant emojis that Gerry stored NSFW photos on his device, which Kendall could have gotten a glimpse of.

There were also fans who weren’t as interested in theorizing as they were in matchmaking Gerry after his shocking split from Theresa, 70.

“Gerry & Kris would make a cute couple, keep Corey [Gamble] as their bodyguard!” replied another social media user while suggesting that Kris Jenner should end her relationship with Corey, 43, to be with Gerry.

After joining the hit Bachelor spinoff, Gerry’s personal life has made plenty of headlines. He initially found love with Theresa and they walked away from the show as an engaged couple.

Gerry and Theresa tied the knot earlier this year in a televised wedding ceremony, but just three months later announced their divorce.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations,” Gerry said on Good Morning America in April. “We’ve looked closely at our living situations and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

Us Weekly broke the news that same day that Gerry filed to dissolve their marriage in his hometown of Petersburg, Indiana. He cited an “irretrievable breakdown” as the reason for their divorce.

Theresa has also spoken out about the outpouring of support — and judgment — since the couple confirmed their plans to separate.

“It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever,” she wrote via Instagram last month. “It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything. Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s OK.”

Theresa also asked those who are “confused and angry” about their breakup to “try a little kindness.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.