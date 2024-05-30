When Kendall Jenner spent time with Golden Bachelor‘s Gerry Turner, she saw something on his phone she didn’t expect.

During a sneak peek at an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Kendall, 28, was introduced to Gerry, 72, after being a fan of his onscreen search for love.

“This is the most excited I’ve been in a really long time,” she tells the cameras in the clip, which aired at the end of the Thursday, May 30, episode of the reality series. “My mom pulled some strings and got Gerry to come over for dinner.”

The night took a turn, however, when Gerry pulled his phone out, leading Kendall to catch a glimpse of his phone.

“Did you not see what I saw? I saw his phone,” Kendall says to someone. “I’ve seen some things that I shouldn’t have seen.”

With the episode being filmed before the first season of ABC’s Golden Bachelor concluded, it’s possible Kendall found out who he was engaged to at the time.

Season 5 of The Kardashians filmed in fall 2023, wrapping before Kourtney Kardashian delivered son Rocky in late October. The Golden Bachelor, meanwhile, came to an end one month later as viewers watched Gerry propose to Theresa Nist.

After finding love on the show, Gerry and Theresa, 70, got married earlier this year with cameras rolling. Just 90 days after their televised wedding ceremony, Gerry and Theresa shocked Bachelor Nation fans when they announced their split.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations,” Gerry said on Good Morning America on April 12. “We’ve looked closely at our living situations and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

Us Weekly broke the news that same day that Gerry filed to dissolve their marriage in his hometown of Petersburg, Indiana. He cited an “irretrievable breakdown” as the reason for their divorce.

Shortly before their breakup made headlines, Us confirmed that Gerry was residing at his lake house in Indiana while Theresa stayed at her home in New Jersey. The pair shed light on their living situation during their GMA interview.

“We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at homes after home,” Theresa said in April. “But we never got to the point where we made that decision.”

Bachelor fans ready to get hurt again can tune into the first season of The Golden Bachelorette, which will follow Joan Vassos as she looks for The One after vying for Gerry’s heart.

“If it ends up in engagement, I’m open to that,” Joan, 61, told CNN on May 14. “I do believe this process works. I’ve seen it work for so many couples on The Bachelor, so I believe in the process. If it ends up in engagement, that’s great.”

Joan continued: “I probably won’t rush into a marriage right away — and not only because of what happened with Gerry and Theresa. I think it takes some time to really get to know somebody. Out in the wild, in the real world, you need to spend some time there.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.