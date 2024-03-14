Taylor Swift is giving back to her fans by including more secret songs in the Disney+ version of her Eras Tour film.

The secret songs for The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) include “I Can See You,” “Maroon,” “Our Song,” “You Are In Love,” “Death By A Thousand Cuts” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid.” “Our Song” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid” were featured in the theater version of Swift’s concert.

When The Eras Tour movie premiered, several tracks were dropped from the film to shorten the run time. “Cardigan,” “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer,” “Long Live” and “No Body No Crime” were on the chopping block for the movie release. However, they have been restored in the streaming version.

The film, which hit theaters in October 2023, had a run time of two hours and 48 minutes while Swift’s actual concert is longer than three hours. However, for the Disney+ iteration, Swift’s entire setlist has been included making the film’s duration three and a half hours.

In February 2024, Swift announced that the Eras Tour film would find its streaming home on Disney+ and would premiere on March 14.

“This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus,” Swift shared. “For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan,” plus four additional songs from the acoustic section!!).”

The movie was filmed during Swift’s scheduled 2023 shows in Los Angeles’ So-Fi Stadium from August 3 through August 5. The Grammy winner’s concert takes viewers through a journey of her extensive discography starting with her 2018 Lover album and ending with 2022’s Midnights.

In between the 1989 and Midnights sections, Swift does an acoustic performance of her surprise songs, which features a track not usually on the setlist.

Keep scrolling to see the order of Swift’s secret songs on The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version):

‘I Can See You’

Swift kicks off the acoustic setlist with a performance of the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) vault track at the August 4 show. The song did not make it into the movie’s theatrical release.

‘Maroon’

Before the film dropped on the streaming service, Disney+ teased that “Maroon” would be one of the special songs available to watch.

‘Our Song’

The breakout hit from Swift’s debut album made it into both versions of the Eras Tour film.

‘You Are In Love’

Swift sang the 1989 ballad at her August 5 show and it will make its big screen debut on Disney+.

‘Death By A Thousand Cuts’

Good Morning America announced in March 2024 that the Lover track will be featured in the Disney+ version.

‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’

The Midnights ballad made it in the first version of the Eras Tour movie.