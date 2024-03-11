Taylor Swift is offering fans an inside look at Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour before the movie is officially available for streaming on Thursday, March 14.

“Good morning, America,” Swift, 34, began during the Monday, March 11, episode of GMA. “Tune in every day this week to get an exclusive look into the acoustic songs from The Eras Tour, my version, and don’t miss the film when it drops on Disney+ this Thursday at 6 p.m. pacific.”

Swift previously announced that even more songs from the Eras Tour were captured on camera than were shown in the original release of the concert film.

“Her name is Taylor, and she’ll be your host ✨ a few hours earlier ✨ than expected!” the official Taylor Nation Instagram announced on March 4. “Experience the ENTIRE concert film, beginning to end, including ‘cardigan’ and 4 additional songs from the acoustic set (pssst: watch to the end of the trailer).”

It’s TAYLOR WEEK on @GMA! @taylorswift13 is giving a sneak peek at 4 acoustic songs that will be on the @disneyplus version of “Taylor Swift | The Era’s Tour (Taylor’s Version)” throughout the week. Stay tuned for the first one tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/tapjpVs4xR — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 11, 2024

Aside from “Cardigan” from Swift’s Folklore era, the additional songs include “Maroon” from her Midnights era. The other two songs have yet to be officially confirmed — but it appears GMA viewers will get a chance to see the performances first.

Swift released Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie in theaters on October 13, 2023. The film quickly made history as the second highest-grossing concert movie of all time, making $250.3 million worldwide. (Michael Jackson’s This Is It, released in 2009, holds the record.)

Following the movie’s success, Swift nabbed a Golden Globe nomination in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, which was newly introduced for the 2024 ceremony.

Swift was up against Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Swift attended the Golden Globes in January, but she did not take home the award. Cinematic and Box Office Achievement ultimately went to Barbie. (Swift was previously nominated for a Golden Globe in 2020. Her song “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats was up for Best Original song but lost to Diane Warren, Laura Pausini and Niccolò Agliardi for “Io sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead.)

It was widely reported at the time that Swift led the charge for a standing ovation after Barbie’s Margot Robbie took the stage to accept the award.

“We would like to dedicate this to every single person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on Earth — the movie theater,” Robbie declared at the time.