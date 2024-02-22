Celebrities in general have a reputation for making unusual demands, but one travel agent to the elite claims he had a client whose requests included living creatures.

Rob DelliBovi, a concierge and travel agent to the stars who runs RDB Hospitality, revealed during a Wednesday, February 21, interview on Joe Pardavila’s “Good Listen” podcast that the “most unusual” request he’s had was from a client who wanted a “medium-sized dog” waiting for them in all of their hotel rooms.

“So, when this particular traveler gets to town, they need a dog, and they don’t want to own a dog,” DelliBovi explained. “They don’t want to travel with a dog, which is, as we know, [a] pain in the neck.”

He went on to note that he and his staffers “were sourcing a dog in every city, of medium size — nothing too big, nothing too small.” They did this by first asking if any hotel staff members would be willing to offer up their own pooch for the night. If that didn’t work, then DelliBovi and his staff would hit up local shelters.

DelliBovi didn’t name names, of course, but he did hint that the temporary dog owner in question was a musician who wanted companionship on tour without the hassle of toting a dog from city to city. So, Us Weekly must ask: Who is the celebrity whose tour rider includes a medium-sized dog?

One person he’s almost certainly not talking about is Taylor Swift, who is a noted cat lover. Swift, 34, is the proud mother of felines Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button, and while she’s said she doesn’t dislike dogs, she’s enough of a pet fan that it seems likely she’d add a canine to her menagerie if she really wanted one.

Ariana Grande is also not a likely candidate, as she’s an open dog lover and mistress of Toulouse, a beagle-chihuahua mix who once starred alongside her on the cover of Vogue. Ditto Lady Gaga, who owns several French bulldogs and famously offered a $500,000 reward for her babies after they were stolen from her dog walker at gunpoint. (A judge ultimately ruled that Gaga, 37, didn’t have to pay the reward because the person who returned the dogs had pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property.)

Then there are plenty of stars who don’t own dogs (that we know of) but also don’t really seem like the pet-loving type. Beyoncé, for example, was photographed with daughter Blue Ivy and a fluffy white pooch in 2016, but that dog has stayed out of the limelight since then. It’s difficult to imagine Queen Bey inviting an animal into her room to tramp all over her Mugler couture.

Rihanna used to have a dog, but it was small enough to carry around in a purse and thus not the kind of pet a billionaire would need to leave at home. She also hasn’t been on tour in a thousand years, as the Navy knows all too well, so it’s probably safe to rule her out as well.

So who is this mystery dog demander? The world may never know, but the dogs of Us Weekly are waiting to be called into service.