



Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad were good friends during the original run of The Hills , but the dynamic duo seems to have drifted apart in the years since. Port exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, August 15, that she hasn’t spoken to Conrad in two years.

The lifestyle blogger, 34, made the reveal at the live taping of her podcast, “With Whit” — part of Dear Media and The Grove’s live podcast series in Los Angeles — when asked if she and Conrad have been in contact since the start of the MTV show’s New Beginnings reboot.

“We haven’t,” she replied. “We spoke, honestly, the last time right around when our sons were both born. … They’re, like, three weeks apart. So we talked around then, but we haven’t chatted since then.” (Conrad and husband William Tell welcomed son Liam on July 5, 2017, and are currently expecting their second child. Port and husband Tim Rosenman brought son Sonny into the world on July 27 of that year, and last month, she announced they had suffered a miscarriage.)

Port also said doesn’t “know or remember” why she’s not following Conrad on social media. “I think that I just, like, I don’t follow that many people,” she said. (She currently follows 671 accounts on Instagram.)

The City alum previously told Us she was “disappointed” that Conrad and former costar Kristin Cavallari wouldn’t be returning for the Hills reboot. “I mean, they were the main people on the show,” she said in September 2018. “I thought it would be so fun for everybody to get together and reunite and all catch up. So yeah, I was definitely bummed, but I totally understand the various reasons why they wouldn’t or couldn’t.”

And on Thursday, Port told Us she has no idea what the fashion designer thinks of New Beginnings. “I don’t!” she said. “I’d be curious to know, but I don’t know.”

The Hills: New Beginnings will return for a second season, but a premiere date has not yet been announced.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

