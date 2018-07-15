Throwback! Whitney Port pulled on the nostalgic heartstrings of The Hills’ fans everywhere when she sang the theme song to the famous MTV show — to her son, Sonny!

In a video posted to her Instagram Story on Friday, July 13, the former The City star, 33, can be seen driving around as she sings Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten,” which became synonymous with the hit reality show. “Sonny, this is Mama’s song,” Port says, seemingly to the 11-month-old — whom she shares with husband Tim Rosenman — in the backseat.

Port isn’t the only one with fond memories of The Hills. Fans have been begging for a cast reunion ever since the show ended in 2010 — and they may get their wish! A source told Us Weekly in June that MTV is considering a potential relaunch after seeing the “mega success” of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reboot. However, a new series would have to go on without Lauren Conrad, with another insider telling Us, “The rest of the crew is all still friends besides her. Everyone else is down to do it.”

Another person not looking to join a reboot would be Conrad’s best friend — and former costar on MTV’s Laguna Beach — Lo Bosworth. The LoDown blogger, 31, revealed on her Lady Lovin’ podcast in February that a TV executive reached out to discuss a possible reunion. Bosworth recalled of their chat, “‘F—k, no! I don’t want any association with those people,” before explaining, “I think everybody actually feels that way about their coworkers, which is really what the The Hills was. They were all just my f—king coworkers. It was a job. A j-o-b.”

Meanwhile, Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge aren’t opposed to the reunion — and neither is Port. “I think there’s a slight possibility … I mean, people are talking about it a little, but there’s nothing actually like concrete in the works,” she told Us in April. “I think it would be hard to get everybody back together again just because we’re all in such different places, but it’d definitely be something fun.”

