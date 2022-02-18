Off the market! Bachelor Nation thinks they’ve identified Greg Grippo’s girlfriend after he confirmed that he’s dating someone new.

The Bachelorette alum, 28, who was the front-runner on Katie Thurston’s season of the ABC dating series in 2021, revealed on Tuesday, February 15, that he has a good reason not to appear on Bachelor in Paradise in the near future.

“I don’t see myself going to the beach right now. I’m actually seeing someone at the moment,” Grippo told Nick Viall during an interview on the “Viall Files” podcast.

Viall, 41, asked whether the woman in question lives in Paris, to which, Grippo replied, “She does, yeah.” He didn’t, however, reveal her name.

“I genuinely want to find someone. I don’t necessarily like dating around,” the marketing sales representative continued. “As soon as I click with someone, I like to see where it goes. It’s a little tough, like you said, the whole Paris situation, but I’m giving it my best shot at the moment.”

Fellow season 17 Bachelorette contestant Andrew Spencer revealed during the same sit-down that things are definitely heating up between Grippo and his mystery woman.

“Bro just bought three dozen roses, by the way,” the 27-year-old reality star told Viall, noting that the flowers were for Valentine’s Day. “He’s a romantic.”

Grippo has yet to confirm his new flame’s identity, but eagle-eyed fans have identified her as Clémence. The model, who splits her time between Paris and New York, was first linked to Grippo in November 2021 when they were spotted at a basketball game in Miami.

One Reddit user shared a video of the couple sitting together at the event in an attempt to prove that they were an item.

A second user claimed at the time that the twosome had “been together for a few months,” alleging that the vlogger was spotted with Grippo in Boston before going to Miami for a “getaway.”

The former ABC personality shared a photo of the basketball court in November 2021, confirming that he was in attendance. His rumored love interest also posted a snap of the FTX Arena the same day.

One TikTok user claimed in November 2021 that Clémence may have shared a photo of the back of Grippo’s body while he seemingly looked at the Eiffel Tower. She then allegedly deleted any comments on her social media pages that referenced the New Jersey native.

Bachelor Nation sleuths later pointed out that Grippo’s BFF Spencer is following the France native on social media. Clémence, for her part, keeps up with both Grippo and Spencer on Instagram.

Earlier this week, the influencer hinted at her romance in her life via her Instagram Story, sharing a snap of red roses like the ones that Grippo sent his unnamed love interest for Valentine’s Day. However, she didn’t tag him in the post.

Clémence, who has recently been in Florida, revealed via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 17, that she’s back in the Big Apple. The same day, Grippo hinted that he began learning French this year while sharing an ad for Babble, which some believed was a nod toward his rumored girlfriend.

Grippo made waves during his time on The Bachelorette after Thurston, 31, claimed he gaslighted her when he chose to leave the show before the finale.

The Washington native, for her part, got engaged to Blake Moynes during the show’s finale, which aired in August 2021. They announced their split two months later. Thurston has since moved on with season 17 suitor John Hersey.

