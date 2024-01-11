Whoopi Goldberg needs people to calm down — especially when it comes to Fox’s latest conspiracy theory that Taylor Swift is being used by the government to control the masses.

“There are real issues impacting millions of Americans,” Goldberg, 68, said during the Thursday, January 11, episode of The View. “This is what the Fox News folks wanted viewers to be worried about during their prime-time broadcast on Tuesday.”

During the Hot Topics portion of Thursday’s episode, Goldberg brought up a claim made by Jesse Watters on his show, Jesse Watters Primetime, that accused the Pentagon of tapping Swift, 34, to be used for an initiative as a PsyOp. (A PsyOp is a military operation usually aimed at influencing the enemy’s state of mind through non-combative means.)

“Have you ever wondered why or how [Swift] blew up like this?” Watters asked during the segment. “Well, around four years ago, the Pentagon’s Psychological Operations unit floated turning Taylor Swift into an asset during a NATO meeting. What kind of asset? A PsyOp for combatting online misinformation.”

The television personality went on to use the fact Swift, who identifies as a Democrat, uses her social media platform to encourage people to vote as a reason for the theory, even enlisting former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan to weigh in on the possibility.

“Hundreds of thousands of young Taylor Swift fans all of a sudden registered to vote,” Watters explained. “I wonder who got to her, from the White House or from wherever?”

Watters also noted Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has a sponsorship with biopharmaceutical company Pfizer and the fact the pair’s romance has “boosted NFL ratings” as potential connections to the theory.

Goldberg, meanwhile, pointed out that there are other “real issues” impacting millions of Americans — like reproductive rights, racism, healthcare cost, income disparity and gun violence to “name a few” — and was confused why a primetime show would focus on conspiracies over other credible topics. (Watters admitted that Primetime had “no evidence” and if they did, they’d “share it.”)

FOX NEWS PUSHES TAYLOR SWIFT CONSPIRACY THEORY: After one of the network’s hosts questioned if the superstar was a “Pentagon asset,” #TheView co-hosts discuss. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/9J925Xn41d — The View (@TheView) January 11, 2024

“You know, I have to say, when we talk about snowflakes, you people worry about the weirdest stuff,” she said. “She got people to go out and vote, including probably all kinds of people that you’d rather not have voting. If she can get people to do that, why would you say that was a bad thing or talk about it like you’re disparaging it? What kind of bull …?”

Cohost Sunny Hostin chimed in with her own “bologna” theory, sharing she suspects some conservatives hoped Swift’s origin as a country artist from Tennessee would make her their mouthpiece, not one for more liberal-leaning beliefs.

“I think the Jesse Watters of the world thought that she was their princess,” she explained. “She was in support of March for Our Lives against gun violence, she supported the LGBTQ community in her music videos and then [she’s] pro-choice, and then she said, ‘Vote.’ They picked the wrong princess.”

Even republican cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed the idea was baseless, saying, “There are hostages abroad, there’s a looming government shutdown, there’s so much serious stuff happening and this is what Jesse Watters is bringing us.”

Griffin also noted that a senior Trump advisor, whose name she did not want to repeat, tweeted, “What’s happening with Taylor Swift is not organic,” referencing her major popularity spike over the last few years. “No, her music is great, they’re bops, we love it,” Griffin replied.

As Goldberg expressed that she’s just “tired of dumb people,” Hostin, 55, received a legal note from The View producers about a response given by a Pentagon spokesperson about the Swift PsyOp theory.

“As for this conspiracy theory, we are going to shake it off,” the statement read, referencing Taylor’s 2014 hit single “Shake It Off” hit off her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album, which left the studio audience cheering.